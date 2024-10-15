Spain symbols National Day with video of Moscow

(MENAFN) Spain recently marked its National Day on October 12, but the celebration was overshadowed by an unexpected blunder from the Spanish Foreign Ministry. In a shared across social media, the showcased scenes from Moscow's Gorky Park, raising eyebrows and prompting a flurry of online reactions.



The video was intended to convey a message of unity and progress within Spain, emphasizing the country's diversity and commitment to advancement. "A country that looks to the future without forgetting what unites us. Together, we continue to grow and advance," the ministry stated in its accompanying message. However, the visuals opened with shots of Muscovites strolling through Gorky Park, set against the backdrop of Moscow's skyline at sunset, creating an unintended juxtaposition.



Social media users quickly pointed out the error, with one individual sarcastically noting, "Spain is so diverse that the video begins with a sunset in... MOSCOW." Another comment suggested that the Foreign Ministry's choice of imagery implied a close relationship between Spain and Russia, humorously claiming they were “almost one and the same country.”



Adding to the commentary, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova weighed in, stating that this incident illustrates a concept she referred to as “Spanish shame.” This remark further fueled the narrative surrounding the video’s inappropriateness.



As of now, the Spanish Foreign Ministry has not released an explanation for the choice of footage, and the video continues to be accessible on various platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, in both English and Spanish.



This incident highlights not only a misstep in the portrayal of national identity but also the scrutiny public figures face in the digital age, where every detail is closely observed and critiqued. The juxtaposition of the celebration of Spanish national pride with imagery from Moscow serves as a reminder of the complex geopolitical landscape and the sensitivities involved in national representation.

