Russian Troops Wound Five Residents Of Donetsk Region Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian wounded five residents of the Donetsk region on October 14.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On October 14, Russians wounded five residents of the Donetsk region: three in Shakhtarske, one each in Zakitne and Riznykivka,” he noted.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,816 people have been killed and 6,297 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 13, Russian troops killed four residents of the Donetsk region.