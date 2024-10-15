Injury Toll In Nighttime Attack On Mykolaiv Increases To 23

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in the nighttime missile attack on Mykolaiv has increased to 23.

Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“As of now, the number of those injured has increased to 23. People continue to seek medical attention,” Kim wrote.

Four killed, six wounded in Russian strikes on Kherson region yesterday

As reported, at about 02:30 on October 15, Russians attacked Mykolaiv presumably with S-300 missiles. An infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, trade pavilions, residential buildings, and cars were damaged.

Photo: police