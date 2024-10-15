Injury Toll In Nighttime Attack On Mykolaiv Increases To 23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those injured in the nighttime missile attack on Mykolaiv has increased to 23.
Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“As of now, the number of those injured has increased to 23. People continue to seek medical attention,” Kim wrote.
As reported, at about 02:30 on October 15, Russians attacked Mykolaiv presumably with S-300 missiles. An infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, trade pavilions, residential buildings, and cars were damaged.
Photo: police
