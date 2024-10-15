(MENAFN) A public inquiry hearing commenced in London on Monday regarding the 2018 death of Dawn Sturgess, a British woman who died after exposure to the Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok. The inquiry revealed that the amount of Novichok found in a perfume bottle that Sturgess came into contact with was potent enough to kill thousands of people. Andrew O'Connor, the counsel for the inquiry, emphasized that Sturgess was an innocent victim caught in an "outrageous international assassination attempt."



O'Connor indicated that the perfume bottle, which contained the lethal substance, had likely been left in a public place, posing a significant risk to the public. Michael Mansfield, representing Sturgess' family, raised concerns about the local police's response to the incident, alleging they had to rely on Wikipedia for information on handling the poisonings. He questioned whether there had been a failure to prevent a chemical weapons attack on UK soil and pointed out the potential risk to countless individuals, suggesting the possibility of hundreds or thousands of deaths.



Sturgess's death occurred four months after the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, a former Russian agent, and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, who were also affected by Novichok. Skripal attributed the attack to Russian President Vladimir Putin, expressing disbelief that the Russian regime would attempt to murder him in Britain. Russia has consistently denied any involvement in the incident.



The inquiry aims to establish the circumstances surrounding Sturgess's death and is expected to continue until December. Sturgess passed away in a hospital on July 8, 2018, after being exposed to Novichok stored in a discarded perfume bottle that her husband found and gave to her as a gift. Her death followed the attempted murders of Skripal and his daughter, as well as a former police officer, Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in Salisbury that March.

