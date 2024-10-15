Four Killed, Six Wounded In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were killed and six others were as a result of Russian strikes in the Kherson region yesterday, October 14.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Antonivka, Beryslav, Burhunka, Novooleksandrivka, Novovorontsovka, Shliakhove, Mylove, Havrylivka, Inhulets, Sofiyivka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Chervonyi Mayak, Kachkarivka, Odradokamianka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Sadove, Khreshchenivka, Mykhailivka, Kozatske and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

Russian troops hit a critical infrastructure facility, educational and medical institutions, a shop, and neighborhoods in towns and villages across the region.

Twenty-three private houses, a gas pipeline, and private cars were damaged.

According to the regional governor, four people were killed and six others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the Kherson region, killing two women, aged 72 and 56 years old, and injuring the 46-year-old driver.