Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 12 Russian Attack Drones In Seven Regions Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense forces shot down 12 of 17 Russian attack UAVs on the night of October 15.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of October 15, Russian struck the Mykolaiv region with seven S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, the Chernihiv and Sumy regions with two Kh-59 guided missiles from the airspace of the Kursk region, as well as launched 17 attack UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk),” the post reads.

The aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack.

As many as 12 enemy drones were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions.

Four Russian drones disappeared from radar, presumably as a result of active EW countermeasures. One more UAV remains in the air. Combat operations continue.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of October 15, Russians attacked Ukraine with several groups of combat drones launched from the south. An air alert was declared in several regions.