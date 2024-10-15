Qatar Participates In Tenth International Conference On Arabic Language In Dubai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the Tenth International on the Arabic Language, organised by the International Council for the Arabic Language and hosted by the Emirate of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The conference took place from October 10 to 12 to exchange experiences and ideas contributing to the service and advancement of the Arabic language. The conference also addressed the challenges facing the Arabic language by discussing the research and working papers presented during the event.

Leading the delegation of the State of Qatar at the Tenth International Conference on the Arabic Language was H E Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

His Excellency's active participation in the opening ceremony, the award distribution for the winners of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Arabic Language Award, and the seminar on linguistic national security in Arab countries, held on the sidelines of the conference, underscored Qatar's leadership in the promotion of the Arabic language.