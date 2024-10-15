Russian Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,210 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 15, 2024, amount to approximately 671,400 personnel, including 1,210 over the past day.

This information is reported on by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, as conveyed by Ukrinform.

Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 8,988 (+13) Russian tanks, 17,939 (+44) armored combat vehicles, 19,430 (+9) artillery systems, 1,231 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 978 (+0) anti-aircraft systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 17,019 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,620 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 26,654 (+32) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,441 (+4) units of special equipment.

Data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00, October 14, there were 189 combat engagements with Russian forces on the front line.