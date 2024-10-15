Russian Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,210 Over Past Day
Date
10/15/2024 2:08:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 15, 2024, amount to approximately 671,400 personnel, including 1,210 over the past day.
This information is reported on facebook by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, as conveyed by Ukrinform.
Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 8,988 (+13) Russian tanks, 17,939 (+44) armored combat vehicles, 19,430 (+9) artillery systems, 1,231 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 978 (+0) anti-aircraft systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 17,019 (+10) operational-tactical UAVs, 2,620 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 26,654 (+32) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 3,441 (+4) units of special equipment.
Read also:
Tu- 134 aircraft destroyed
at Russian airfield
– HUR
Data is being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00, October 14, there were 189 combat engagements with Russian forces on the front line.
MENAFN15102024000193011044ID1108778709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.