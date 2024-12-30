Cold, Rainy Week Ahead, Authorities Warn Of Flood Hazards

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom will remain under the influence of a cold and wet air mass on Tuesday, bringing another drop in temperatures, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

The weather is expected to be very cold, cloudy, and rainy in most areas, with heavy rainfall at times, especially in western regions, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.

These conditions may lead to flash floods and rising water levels in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Dead Sea region, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Intermittent rain is forecast for the early morning hours over the northern and central highlands, while short periods of rain mixed with snow are expected over the peaks of the Sharah Mountains.

Winds will blow moderately from the west to northwest, occasionally becoming active. By nightfall, rainfall is expected to subside, with fog likely to form over mountainous areas.

On Wednesday, a slight rise in temperatures is expected.

The weather will remain cold across most regions, with milder conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by low-altitude clouds.

Thursday's weather will also be cold in most areas, with mild conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate and southeasterly.

In preparation for the forecasted heavy rainfall and unstable weather, the Jordan Valley Authority announced a medium-level state of emergency on Monday.

The authority has also activated its emergency plan across the northern, central, and southern Jordan Valley regions to address potential flash floods and rising water levels.

Citizens, farmers, and livestock owners are advised to take precautions to safeguard lives and property, avoid water collection areas, dams, and valleys, and follow official weather updates. Emergency teams will remain on standby around the clock, with hotlines available for reporting incidents or concerns.