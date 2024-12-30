Momani Commends Jordan's Professionalism In Media, Crises Management Amid Regional Tensions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communications Mohammed Momani on Monday emphasised that Jordan has successfully solidified its standing amid regional challenges.

In a symposium at the University of Jordan discussing the role of in addressing local and global challenges, Momani, who is also the government spokesperson, highlighted the pivotal role of Hashemite leadership in guiding the country through difficult times.

He also emphasised that the leadership's ability to make sound, fair, and wise decisions has been crucial in steering Jordan in the right direction and overcoming political obstacles, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also commended the professionalism of the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) and security forces for maintaining stability and managing crises, alongside the awareness and resilience of Jordanians, which have been crucial in strengthening the Kingdom's position.

Momani also commended the country's media institutions for effectively balancing the need for rapid response to events, providing clarity, and ensuring objectivity and professionalism.

“These efforts have been essential in raising public awareness about the threats facing Jordan and preventing citizens from falling victim to misinformation,” he said.

Momani highlighted how Jordanian media outlets have distinguished themselves through professionalism, enabling them to confront malicious campaigns targeting the country's security and stability.

He also praised both official and independent media institutions for their credibility and objectivity, attributing it to a strong legal framework that ensures freedom of opinion and expression while adhering to established legal guidelines.

Momani also underscored Jordan's growing prominence in media and information literacy efforts, which focus on promoting media awareness, verifying information, and combating rumours and misinformation.

He also encouraged students to obtain information directly from its original sources and to critically challenge false narratives.