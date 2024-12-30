Over 81,000 Applications Submitted For 2024-2025 Student Support Fund Scholarships, Grants, Loans

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Advisor to the of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the ministry's official spokesperson Muhannad Khatib announced on Monday that 81,680 applications were submitted for internal scholarships, grants, and loans offered by the Student Support Fund for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Of the total applications, 75,151 met the eligibility criteria, while 6,529 were frozen due to non-compliance with one or more conditions outlined in the fund's regulations, Khatib explained.

The Scholarship Directorate at the of Higher Education on Thursday published the data and information of students who submitted electronic applications, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The move aimed to uphold transparency and include the calculated points for each applicant based on the announced criteria for scholarships and loans.

These scholarships are designed for students enrolled in regular programmes at public universities and colleges across Jordan, Khatib said.

The official also highlighted that students can log in to the Directorate of Scholarships' website using their national number and password to review their data, information, and calculated points.

Khatib said that students can also apply for consideration under humanitarian cases during the official period designated for submitting electronic objections.

"The recognised humanitarian cases under the fund's system are limited to three: relocation of the student or their family due to circumstances beyond their control, such as tribal displacement, with a letter from the Ministry of Interior, issued no more than six months prior to the application date; the death of both parents; or a female student's divorce or widowhood, provided they submit an official civil status document issued no more than six months before the application date."

He also said that, under the new 2024 Student Support Fund regulations, medical and disability cases are no longer eligible as humanitarian cases.

Khatib also stressed that the deadline for submitting electronic objections and applications for humanitarian cases is officially next Saturday and urged all students to ensure their applications are submitted before this date.