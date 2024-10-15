عربي


Russians Launch 366 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day

10/15/2024 2:08:21 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched 366 strikes on nine settlements in Zaporizhzhia region on October 14.

Chief of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

According to the regional chief, the Russian forces carried out seven airstrikes on Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Shcherbaky, and Novoandriivka.

A total of 222 drones of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

The enemy shelled Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka seven times using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Read also: Number of people injured in Russian strike on Mykolaiv rises to 1

Additionally, the Russian forces conducted 130 artillery strikes on the territories of Lobkove, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.

There were 14 reports of destruction to residential buildings and infrastructure, though no casualties were reported, Fedorov added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the deployment of two Russian columns with personnel towards Zaporizhzhia region has been recorded in temporarily occupied Mariupol.

UkrinForm

