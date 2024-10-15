Sharjah Chamber discusses commercial mediation cooperation with its counterparts in Tangier and Rabat

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, October 14, 2024: An official trade delegation from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) visited the Kingdom of Morocco. The visit aimed to explore avenues of collaboration to promote commercial mediation development and learn about the best practices adopted in the field.

During the visit, SCCI’s delegation engaged in a series of productive business meetings with key officials from the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (CCISTTA) and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Services of Rabat-Salé-Kénitra (CCIS-RSK).

The meetings focused on bolstering the exchange of knowledge and expertise to further enhance trade environment, facilitate investments, and safeguard investors’ rights across both nations.

The Sharjah Chamber’s delegation was headed by Saif Saeed bin Ashour, Head of Legal Consulting and Services Department at SCCI, and Fatema Youssef Al-Qusair, Director of Mediation Cases at SCCI.

They held business meetings with HE Abdelatif Afailal, President of CCISTTA, and the Vice President HE Abdelhamid Ahssissen, in the presence of a distinguished panel of legal professionals, consultants, attorneys, and accountants specializing in legal frameworks and commercial mediation practices.

The delegation also met with HE Youssef Antra, Regional Director of CCIS-RSK, and Dr. Chamseddine Abdati, Director of the International Center for Mediation and Arbitration in Rabat.

During these meetings, the Sharjah Chamber delegation discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Morocco in the areas of commercial and investment laws. Discussions also centered on establishing a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the investment landscape, promoting export growth, and deepening economic and trade ties between the two countries.

The Sharjah Chamber emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Morocco at the private sector level, with a particular focus on Sharjah’s relationships with Tangier and Rabat.

These efforts align with the SCCI’s strategic objective of building bridges of communication with peer institutions in Arab countries, with the aim of exchanging expertise and unlocking new market opportunities for business communities.

The Sharjah Chamber is also committed to adopting the best practices in the field of commercial mediation, ensuring high-quality service delivery that enhances dispute resolution processes and strengthens the overall business climate in the emirate.

Concluding their visit, the Sharjah Chamber delegation extended its thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome received from the officials of the Tangier and Rabat Chambers of Commerce.

The delegation praised both sides' commitment to continuing such fruitful meetings in the future, with the aim to explore potential avenues for increased cooperation that will ultimately strengthen the economic and trade relations between the UAE and Morocco.





MENAFN15102024006976014991ID1108778676