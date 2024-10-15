Dubai Land Department Showcases Its Key Achievements In Real Estate Governance And Introduces Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 October 2024: Dubai Land Department is participating in GITEX Global 2024, the world's largest event in and startups. The event, held under the theme 'Accelerate Industrial Digitalization and Intelligence', is taking place from October 14 to 18, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. During the exhibition, DLD will show its key achievements in governance and its cutting-edge digital solutions.

Dubai Intelligence Dashboard

Among the prominent governance solutions launched by DLD during the event is the first phase of governance on real estate advertising through the 'Dubai Market Intelligence Dashboard'. This dashboard provides a comprehensive overview of all real estate listings online, whether for sale or rent, with a high capability to identify non-compliant listings or those with repeated violations. It also allows for filtering listings across various platforms based on the frequency of violations or the offending party. Additionally, the dashboard offers data on the numbers of both advertised properties and daily posted ads, property type, completion status, geographical areas, and the top brokerage agencies with listings. This contributes to enhancing transparency and effectively monitoring the market.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, Dubai Land Department will sign several agreements with both the public and private sectors, aimed at developing real estate infrastructure and launching innovative digital services. Among these agreements is the inking of a Memorandum of Understanding with Pixonal, a leading design innovation company, to develop an advanced digital system that will enable the department and stakeholders to gain valuable insights into property and demographic data.

The memorandum was signed by Mr. Mohammed Al Bedwawi, Acting CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency, and Mr. Mohamed Said, CEO OF Pixonal, in the presence of several executive officials from various entities.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department, said: 'Our participation in GITEX Global 2024 reaffirms our commitment to accelerating the digital transformation of Dubai's real estate market by unveiling innovative initiatives and projects as part of our efforts to implement the Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033. Achieving the ambitious goals of the strategy requires concerted efforts and the establishment of effective partnerships, which will help provide new and innovative tools that align with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. This, in turn, empowers the real estate community by offering proactive and seamless real estate services, integrated legislation and data, and pioneering digital infrastructure.'

Within the 'Digital Dubai' pavilion – Platform 24, Dubai Land Department is highlighting several leading digital projects and services aimed at improving the user and investor experience. These initiatives align with the department's strategic goals of reinforcing Dubai's position as a global leader in real estate investment, promoting effective sector governance, maximising the value of data, and strengthening partnerships with the private sector while achieving government integration.

DLD is also showing the latest enhancements to the Dubai REST application, a comprehensive smart platform for real estate services. These continuous improvements reflect Dubai Land Department's commitment to empowering its digital services, enhancing customer experience, and making real estate transactions more efficient, transparent, and secure for all participants in Dubai's property market.

Dubai Land Department's participation in this year's edition of GITEX Global includes several important events, such as signing memorandums of understanding with public and private entities, with details to be announced later. Visitors and participants will additionally have the chance to explore the department's innovative services and initiatives.



