(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Renforth Resources (CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF) (FSE: 9RR) , an active mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration and development of its wholly owned, multicommodity mineral properties located in Canada, is committed to helping meet the demand for minerals.“Among the projects the company is working on is its Malartic Metals Package Project, which is comprised of 540 claims, totaling more than 30,327 hectares, south of the town of Cadillac, Quebec. The project is contiguous to the Canadian Malartic Mine, the second-largest operating gold mine in Canada and one of the world's largest gold-mining operations,” a recent article reads.

“The company's most recent update reflected mapping and prospecting work and noted that the project is known to 'host several occurrences of nickel/cobalt/zinc/copper polymetallic mineralization over >29 km of strike as well as numerous pegmatites prospective for lithium, with elevated lithium also occurring in the Pontiac sediment host rock.' The update noted several highlights, including prospecting that showed two new locations of surface nickel polymetallic (nickel/cobalt/zinc/copper) mineralization, similar to that seen within the Victoria system.”

About Renforth Resources Inc.

Renforth is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada.

