Pasteur Network Launches Pioneering Project At World Health Summit To Tackle Health Impacts Of Climate Change

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Institute of Philanthropy and Foundation commit US$5 million to advance project and empower local researchers, governments, and communities in low- and middle-income countries

BERLIN, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

At the World Summit in Berlin today (15 October), the Pasteur (PN) announced the launch of a pioneering project to empower local researchers, and communities in low- and middle-income countries to tackle the health impacts of climate change.

Pictured at the World Health Summit in Berlin are Dr Naveen Rao, Senior Vice President of the Health Initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation (left), Oscar Ceville, Executive Team Member of Pasteur Network (middle); and Dr Gabriel Leung, Director of the Institute of Philanthropy and Executive Director, Charities and Community of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (right)

Continue Reading

The three-year Climate and Health Observatories Accelerator Project was launched with support from the Institute of Philanthropy (IoP), a charitable organisation established by The Hong Kong Jockey Club and its Charities Trust in 2023, and The Rockefeller Foundation. The project aims to build climate-resilient health systems by fostering evidence-based, actionable public health responses in vulnerable regions.

"Launching the Climate and Health Observatories Accelerator Project marks a pivotal step in understanding how climate change impacts public health, especially in vulnerable regions. With this initiative, we aim to generate crucial data that will inform policies and interventions to protect communities from the growing threats posed by climate-related diseases," said Dr Amadou Sall, President of the Pasteur Network .



Call for global action and collaboration

IoP and The Rockefeller Foundation are committing an initial US$5 million (HK$40 million) to support this initiative. It represents their first co-funded initiative after signing a formal Statement of Collaboration on the inaugural Health Day at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai last December. On that occasion, the philanthropic organisations agreed to scale up equitable solutions to address the impact of climate change globally, most notably for the estimated 3.3 billion most vulnerable people worldwide.

"We are excited to launch this accelerator project in collaboration with key global partners," said Dr Naveen Rao, Senior Vice-President of the Health Initiative at The Rockefeller Foundation . "By empowering local scientists and engaging directly with communities, we are bridging the gap between climate data and public health actions, ensuring that vulnerable populations are not left behind."



"The Institute of Philanthropy is delighted to co-fund the Climate and Health Observatories Accelerator Project with The Rockefeller Foundation," said Dr Gabriel Leung, Director of IoP and Executive Director, Charities and Community of T he Hong Kong Jockey Club . "This is a clear example of collaborative action which showcases our shared commitment to advancing health outcomes amid the growing climate crisis and to addressing global health challenges posed by climate change."

Working locally, acting globally

The three-year Climate and Health Observatories Accelerator Project will foster collaboration and develop strategies designed to foster healthier, more resilient communities.

For example, the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City will focus its efforts on dengue fever – a mosquito-borne viral illness that is sensitive to climate change and poses a significant public health threat in Vietnam.

"Vietnam is one of the countries most affected by climate change. As the climate changes, it is imperative to understand the potential impacts on dengue transmission and develop effective mitigation strategies," said

Prof Vu Trung Nguyen, Director of Institut Pasteur in Ho Chi Minh City . "This initiative could foster collaboration among community stakeholders and generate evidence-based insights that can inform public health policies, resource allocation and urban-planning decisions to mitigate the impact of climate change on dengue transmission in Vietnam."



Specifically, the project will:



The Climate Change Research Fellowship will build and enhance the capacity of climate-health technical experts, empowering researchers to provide support to local stakeholders in making informed decisions on climate and health. Fellows will work closely with local governments and stakeholders to translate climate data into concrete public health actions, contributing to the broader vision of enhancing community resilience to the impacts of climate change. The fellowship application is available here .exemplar PN members Fiocruz in Brazil, Institut Pasteur Dakar in Senegal and Institut Pasteur Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam will share their knowledge of and expertise in climate and health and help guide the cohort of fellows in their region.to develop global goods and deliverables around stakeholder needs and public health challenges with a focus on collaboration across the global South. These include technology toolkits, "use-cases" for climate-informed public health insights, proven solutions and products, operational best practices and common pitfalls.

For more information on the Climate and Health Observatories Accelerator Project or to apply for the Climate Change Research Fellowship, please visit .

About the Pasteur Network

The Pasteur Network is an alliance of over 30 institutes which plays a crucial role in tackling global health challenges through science, innovation and public health. Its distinctive strength lies in the diversity and extensive geographic reach, spanning 25 countries across 5 continents, fostering a dynamic community of knowledge and expertise. The Pasteur Network plays a pivotal role in advancing scientific understanding and applying this knowledge to real-world health issues, with more than 5,000 scientific papers published annually. The Pasteur Network is recognized as a WHO non-state actor. For more information, visit the PN's website here .

About The Institute of Philanthropy

The Institute of Philanthropy was established in September 2023 through a strategic seed grant of HK$6.8 billion (US$870 million) from The Hong Kong Jockey Club and its Charities Trust. Established as a "think-fund-do" tank for China and Asia, IoP is dedicated to promoting philanthropic thought-leadership and enhancing sector capabilities at local, regional and global levels in collaboration with fellow funders. It seeks to provide an Asia-based platform bringing global stakeholders together to promote the betterment of societies everywhere.

About The Rockefeller Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity. Today, we are focused on advancing human opportunity and reversing the climate crisis by transforming systems in food, health, energy, and finance. For more information, sign up for our newsletter at

rockefellerfoundation

and follow us on X

@RockefellerFdn .

SOURCE The Rockefeller Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED