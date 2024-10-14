Checksammy Invites Businesses To Join The Fight Against Electronics Waste On International E-Waste Day 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) On October 14th, businesses can help the planet and their communities by recycling unused and promoting sustainability.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CheckSammy invites businesses to participate in International E-Waste Day on October 14, 2024, and join the global effort to tackle electronic waste (e-waste). With e-waste expected to reach a staggering 82 billion tons by 2030, this day is an essential reminder of how businesses can play a crucial role in reducing this growing environmental issue.E-waste includes old electronics like phones, cables, and gadgets often forgotten in drawers or sent to landfills. As one of the fastest-growing types of waste, it's more important than ever to recycle and repurpose these devices. CheckSammy encourages businesses to get involved by setting up e-waste recycling initiatives, spreading awareness, or partnering with local recycling centers. Even simple actions like collecting unused electronics can make a big difference.This year's International E-Waste Day theme,“Join the E-Waste Hunt – Retrieve, Recycle, and Revive,” focuses on inspiring people to dig out old devices and give them a second life. CheckSammy encourages businesses to organize electronics waste collections , run awareness campaigns, or host fun community events.By participating in this international event, businesses can help reduce pollution, support resource conservation and energy savings – and ensure data security. CheckSammy offers a helpful guide, "What is E-Waste and How to Manage It: Tips to Reduce E-Waste," for those looking to learn more.To participate, businesses can register their activities and help spread the word about responsible e-waste management. Together, businesses can positively impact the environment and create a more sustainable future!About CheckSammy:CheckSammy is the world's largest bulk waste and sustainability operator, offering affordable, flexible, on-demand nationwide services. Specializing in bulk waste removal and sustainability solutions, CheckSammy provides same-day services at lower prices than national competitors without long-term contracts or monthly minimums. Businesses can rely on CheckSammy for simple or complex sustainability programs, accompanied by extensive reporting and analytics, to fuel their landfill diversion efforts.

