Amir To Address Shura Tuesday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will patronise the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term – corresponding to the Shura Council's 53rd annual session – at the Council's headquarters Tuesday.

On this occasion, His Highness the Amir will deliver a speech on the State of Qatar's domestic policies and future priorities across various sectors. The speech will also address Qatar's positions on various regional and international issues.

