Amir To Address Shura Tuesday
Date
10/14/2024 11:02:46 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will patronise the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term – corresponding to the Shura Council's 53rd annual session – at the Council's headquarters Tuesday.
On this occasion, His Highness the Amir will deliver a speech on the State of Qatar's domestic policies and future priorities across various sectors. The speech will also address Qatar's positions on various regional and international issues.
MENAFN14102024000067011011ID1108778366
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.