Unlocking The Potential Of AI Powered Learning

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Artificial intelligence has captured the imagination of corporate leaders eager to implement new tech solutions in their industries. But AI could also be applied to broader and more complex problems, especially in education. This vision is on its way to becoming a reality, with the already helping to enhance student learning, create new pathways to rewarding careers, and align today's education with tomorrow's jobs.

A recent report found that around half of the teachers and school administrators surveyed in the US who are currently using AI in their work are optimistic about its potential. But a lack of training is hindering widespread adoption.

Fortunately, surmounting this barrier is relatively straightforward. For starters, business leaders and policymakers should work together to provide teachers with free training on the fundamentals of AI and its practical applications. A train-the-trainer model can be delivered through low-cost or free online learning and customised to specific education levels or local curricula. This approach allows educators to gain confidence with the new technology and begin experimenting with practical applications in their classrooms.

Moreover, teachers trained in AI are better equipped to help students who want to learn more about the sector. An IBM survey shows that many learners want to pursue well-paying tech jobs, but believe that they are unqualified because they lack the academic credentials. Others say they simply do not know where to begin. That is where generative AI comes in: it can recommend coursework that matches learners' levels and interests, and offer real-time feedback as they move through the material.

AI-powered solutions can even pair students with mentors who can advise them on higher education and career progression. This results in a more personalised and immediate educational experience than the online learning of yesterday.

One significant obstacle to narrowing the AI skills gap is the blistering pace of innovation, which has led to substantial unmet demand for expertise. According to the World Economic Forum, half of the global workforce needs to upskill or reskill, but the training market is not currently equipped to meet this need. It is encouraging that new offerings are being rolled out across the AI ecosystem, from coursework on ethics and prompt engineering to creative experiential resources for students. As the lifespan of technical skills continues to shrink, both young students and lifelong learners must be encouraged to invest in AI training.

At the same time, AI is driving sweeping change across industries and markets, and the broad scope of this transformation requires an equally comprehensive response – individual efforts will not be enough. The first step in helping learners find their way to tomorrow's jobs is ensuring that these positions exist. Corporate executives and policymakers must work together to create jobs that offer higher-value work to qualified candidates, who, in turn, will be better able to provide for their families.

Equally important are multisector collaborations like the AI Alliance, which aims to encourage openness about these systems and accelerate knowledge sharing, and the AI-Enabled Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Workforce Consortium, which directs workers to relevant training programmes. Such collective action is creating opportunities to harness the excitement around AI to build common frameworks and develop a skills-first approach that can identify and nurture tomorrow's tech leaders.

But the work has only just begun. Industry leaders and policymakers must continue to develop a shared approach to education and job creation in the age of AI and encourage more widespread training in the technology's fundamentals. – Project Syndicate

