Winner Of The 2024 PCCA Institute Pharmacy Scholarship, Jennifer Lines, Will Address 500+ Compounders At Thinknext: International Seminar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy student will discuss how to captivate Gen Z with compounding.

Houston, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCCA has selected pharmacy student Jennifer Lines , PharmD candidate, from The University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy, as the winner of the 2024 PCCA Institute Pharmacy Student Scholarship Contest. Lines will deliver a 10-minute mainstage presentation on Saturday, October 19, during ThinkNext: International 2024. More than 500 compounders from the United States, Canada, Australia and beyond are expected to attend the compounding industry's biggest event.

“Jennifer is a shining star and the future of compounding,” said PCCA Vice President of Public Affairs, Education and Human Relations Lizzie Harbin.“She recognizes what is needed to make compounding relevant for Gen-Z patients, practitioners and the community.”

A fourth-year pharmacy student earning her doctorate in pharmacy, Lines is also currently serving as a PCCA Clinical Services intern. During her presentation, she will discuss how personalized medicine will accommodate the needs and values of Gen-Z patients and prescribers.

“My generation, 'Gen-Z,' is the first truly digital generation. Our whole lives have been shaped by access to unlimited information,” Lines said.“How do we, as compounding pharmacists, break through the endless stream of content? The answer lies between how and where we meet my unique generation.”

Pharmacy students across the country entered the scholarship contest for the opportunity to engage with compounding pharmacists from around the world at ThinkNext. Contest participants were given the option to discuss Advocacy, Innovation or Business Development related to compounding pharmacies. Contest finalists also included Mollie Vergara , a pharmacy student from Northeast Ohio Medical University, and Bo Ewing , a pharmacy student from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

“I am extremely proud of all of our students and their remarkable contest applications,” said PCCA Director of Academic Affairs Bindhu Batra, PharmD, RPh.“This year, we look forward to engaging with even more pharmacy students at our ThinkNext: Student Day on Saturday, October 19, 2024. Students enrolled in a college of pharmacy will have the opportunity to learn more about compounding from our successful pharmacy members and PCCA staff.”

From October 17-19, compounders will converge in Houston and online to inspire and elevate their practices. ThinkNext: International Seminar 2024 attendees will increase their knowledge, discover strategies and gain access to new products and technology via keynotes by industry thought leaders, receive informative talks on new formulations, learn from panels on advocacy and compliance, explore equipment demos and more. For the agenda and registration details, visit pccainternationalseminar.com .

