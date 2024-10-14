Tonbotv Launches Game-Changing Streaming Platform Redefining Empowerment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The highly anticipated combines elements of Netflix's premium entertainment with TikTok's dynamic, creator-driven content.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a world where audiences are constantly consuming content, most streaming platforms work tirelessly to create content and keep up with demand. A new company has emerged with a disruptive, ground-breaking streaming experience combining tech, entertainment, and education under one umbrella.TonboTV is where meets TikTok meets Discovery: an ad-supported streaming platform with high-quality, independent productions from filmmakers worldwide, combined with the interactive experiences of short-form video creations, like TikTok. TonboTV is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and online at tv . The platform will be available on connected devices and smart TVs early next year.“When we started out, we wanted to not only create an engaging user experience, but to build a strong user community and incorporate sustainable practices into our operations,” said Todd Shuler, founder and CEO of TonboTV.“We believe that we've found the“sweet spot” in the booming edutainment space [by] bringing together passionate content creators with cutting-edge technology to create an immersive, enjoyable viewer experience. This approach doesn't just attract more viewers-it also draws in the content creators and advertisers who are vital to making the platform thrive.”Viewers have options to discover indie films, series, and shorts from diverse creators across the globe. For independent filmmakers and creators, the Tonbo Reels Beta is an opportunity to share, create and be discovered. Lastly, TonboTV offers brands and advertisers a range of seamless ad integration to reach highly targeted viewers with AI-optimized placements."With our next generation of technology and architecture, we can deliver a superior experience at a fraction of the typical operational costs, allowing us to do more for our viewers, content creators and ad partners,” said Kevin Smith, co-founder and COO of TonboTV.“[These] capabilities have excited our brand partners.”The streaming platform offers a variety of subscriptions designed for every budget, making it one of the most affordable streaming services on the market..Tonbo Go! (Free, Ad-Supported): Watch for free with ads on 1 device. Includes access to a broad range of content, Tonbo Reels (view-only), and Tonbo Originals one season after premiere..Tonbo Plus ($4.99/month, Ad-Lite): Stream on 2 devices with limited ads and access to the full content library shortly after releases. Access to basic creation tools in Tonbo Reels..Tonbo Premium ($9.99/month, Ad-Free): Enjoy ad-free streaming on 4 devices with early access to Tonbo Originals and Unlimited Creation in Tonbo Reels..Tonbo Family ($14.99/month): Stream on up to 6 devices simultaneously with separate profiles and parental controls..Tonbo Lifetime ($749.99): For a limited time, get lifetime access to all Premium Features with exclusive perks like VIP support and event invitations.ABOUT TonboTVTonboTV is a revolutionary ad-supported streaming platform that merges entertainment and social media into an immersive user experience. By combining long-form content with viral user-generated videos, TonboTV aims to be the premier destination for independent filmmakers and creators. Amid industry shifts, TonboTV offers a transparent advertising ecosystem for brands and empowers creators to control their work and connect with audiences. Committed to“Empowering Minds Through Entertainment,” TonboTV emphasizes edutainment, supporting STEM education, life skills, and mental wellness. Visit tonbo

Em Fergusson

EM Fergusson PR

+1 478-960-8045

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.