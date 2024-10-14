A Life In Harmony With Nature

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Abid Hussain Rather

Human society is always based on a delicate balance, where the collective state is the result of individual roles. We desire for our society to be prosperous and flourishing, for relationships to be strong and honest, and for every individual to live in peace of mind and soul; but have we ever looked within ourselves to know what role we are playing in shaping this better world? There are some fundamental laws of nature that we often unknowingly violate, and then we wonder why there is a lack of balance, peace, prosperity and happiness in our lives.

The first law of nature tells us that 'if no seed is sown in the field, nature fills it with noxious weeds and useless grass.' This is an extremely profound principle that applies to our mental life as well. If our minds are not actively filled with knowledge, thoughts, and positive ideas, they will become a haven for negative and useless thoughts. It is in human nature that we do not tolerate a void, so when we deprive ourselves of constructive activities and thoughts, destructive and selfish thoughts automatically enter our minds as it is a common saying that an idle man's brain is devil's workshop. Here, we must reflect on what our mental diet consists of. What kind of thoughts are we nurturing? Are we consciously filling our minds with positive ideas and knowledge, or have we unconsciously surrendered ourselves to negligence and negative attitudes? The digital world and dissentaneous ideologies around us constantly grabs our attention, and if we do not make a conscious effort, we will soon find ourselves caught in an imperceptible yet dangerous trap.

The second law, 'one shares only what one has,' introduces us to another truth about human nature. This law tells us that whatever we carry in our hearts and minds is what we pass on to those around us. If we are happy, we will spread happiness. If we are filled with fear or despair, that too will reach others. The important thing here is how we are shaping our inner state. Are we constantly immersing ourselves in despair and complaints, thereby filling our world with these same emotions? Philosophy teaches us that a person projects the reflection of his inner world onto his external environment. If there is dislike, anger, or despair within us, it will undoubtedly affect the people around us. Therefore, we must reflect on what we are sharing with those around us. What kind of world are our thoughts, feelings, and words creating? If we desire to build a better society, we must cultivate an inner world that is pleasant, positive, and balanced.

The third law of nature tells us, 'Whatever you attain in life, learn to digest it.' This principle provides the foundation for the balance of human personality. An excess of anything, whether material or intellectual, leads to unrest and chaos. Our successes, resources, and experiences all have an impact on our inner self. If we become arrogant over our achievements or misuse our resources, it creates imbalance and selfishness within us. Similarly, if we fail to accept our failures, or rather than learning from them, we become consumed by them, we get trapped in a swamp of despair and hopelessness. In today's world, where everyone tries to assert superiority over others based on their ego and achievements, we must ask ourselves: Are we digesting our successes and failures in a balanced manner? Are we integrating every aspect of our lives into our personality in a balanced way? If not, we need to change our mindset and view every experience in life as an opportunity from which we can learn.

These three natural principles provide us with a comprehensive framework for self-improvement. When we commit to fill our minds with positive thoughts, cultivating a positive inner world, and digesting our successes and failures, we will inevitably become better individuals, leading our society toward positive changes as well. It is in our hands what we share in this world, and accordingly, our world is shaped. We must all ask ourselves what kind of society we want and whether we are contributing to its improvement in one way or another. These principles not only provide a philosophical foundation but also offer practical guidance in every aspect of our daily lives. When we act upon these principles, we will not only achieve personal peace but also allow those around us to feel that peace and happiness, which will be our greatest gift towards our prospering society.



The author is an academician, columnist, freelancer and occasional writer and can be reached at: [email protected]