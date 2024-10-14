J&K Bank Settles Insurance Claims Worth Rs 98.93 Lacs
10/14/2024
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a major relief to bereaved families during their time of loss, J&K bank has facilitated the swift settlement of MetLoan & Life Suraksha (MLLS) insurance claims for its deceased borrowers from various branches in the Ladakh Zone. The claims, amounting to Rs 98.93 Lacs, have been paid to 7 families, alleviating financial burdens during a very difficult time in their lives.
The Bank's Zonal Head (Ladakh) Tsewang Dorjay along with Associate Director -Credit Life – PNB MetLife & Head (JKB Relationship) Irfan Ali Zargar displayed the Symbolic Cheque of Rs 98.93 Lacs – an amount that was handed over to the nominees/legal heirs of the deceased customers – along with the Credit Head (Ladakh) Tsetan Phuntsog in presence of various Branch Heads of respective branches, Zonal Insurance Coordinator Rifat Shazia and other senior officials of the Bank and PNB MetLife including
Area Manager Shahid Hamid.
The recipients of the claims expressed their gratitude towards J&K Bank and its insurance partner, PNB MetLife, for their prompt support.“We are thankful to the Bank for insuring these loans and greatly appreciate the timely settlement of claims. PNB MetLife's support has also been crucial in lifting the heavy financial burden during this difficult time faced by our family,” said one of the claimants.
On this occasion, Zonal Head (Ladakh) Tsewang Dorjay emphasized the importance of loan insurance, particularly in mitigating financial stress for families during challenging times.“When customers face hardships, it is our duty to ease their burden. By securing loans through MLLS, we safeguard the financial interests of all stakeholders involved.”
Associate Director Irfan Ali Zargar reiterated that the Bank always advises its clients to get their loans insured so that their loved ones are taken care of in case of such
contingencies.“While we cannot replace the emotional loss, we can provide financial relief during such unforeseen events. Settling these claims is not just fulfilling our promise to the borrowers but it also is about experiencing a sense of fulfilment in helping families during their tough times.”
