ED Attaches Property Worth Over Rs 1 Crore In J&K Paper Leak Case

In a post on X, the agency, stated that it has provisionally attached four immovable properties worth Rs 1.31 crore belonging to Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohammad Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani and Shabir Ahmad Dar in Srinagar and its nearby places under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

It said that action has been taken in the infamous medical question paper leak case in J&K common entrance test 2012.

