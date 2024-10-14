عربي


ED Attaches Property Worth Over Rs 1 Crore In J&K Paper Leak Case

10/14/2024 3:13:36 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Enforcement Directorate on Monday attached four immovable properties worth over Rs 1 crore in paper leak case linked to Jammu and Kashmir common entrance test 2012.

In a post on X, the federal agency, stated that it has provisionally attached four immovable properties worth Rs 1.31 crore belonging to Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohammad Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani and Shabir Ahmad Dar in Srinagar and its nearby places under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

It said that action has been taken in the infamous medical question paper leak case in J&K common entrance test 2012.

