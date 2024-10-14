ED Attaches Property Worth Over Rs 1 Crore In J&K Paper Leak Case
Date
10/14/2024 3:13:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Enforcement Directorate on Monday attached four immovable properties worth over Rs 1 crore in paper leak case linked to Jammu and Kashmir common entrance test 2012.
In a post on X, the federal agency, stated that it has provisionally attached four immovable properties worth Rs 1.31 crore belonging to Sajad Hussain Bhat, Mohammad Amin Ganie, Suhail Ahmad Wani and Shabir Ahmad Dar in Srinagar and its nearby places under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.
ADVERTISEMENT
It said that action has been taken in the infamous medical question paper leak case in J&K common entrance test 2012.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Ex-JKGB Manager's Assets Worth Over 3 Cr Seized
JKCA Case: ED Seeks Fresh Charges Against Dr Farooq
MENAFN14102024000215011059ID1108777719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.