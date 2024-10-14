Kashmir Observer & Mother Helpage Partner For Community Development
Date
10/14/2024 3:13:36 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a significant step towards improving the socioeconomic conditions of vulnerable communities in Jammu and Kashmir, Mother Helpage J&K, a registered charitable foundation, has formed a strategic partnership with Kashmir Observer.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organizations outlines a collaborative framework for conducting projects focused on community development and awareness. Through this partnership, both organisations aim to make a lasting impact and foster positive change in the region.
ADVERTISEMENT
The partnership will encompass a wide range of initiatives, including awareness campaigns on health, education, vocational training, and social issues. Joint efforts will also be made to alleviate poverty, empower women, engage youth, and develop skills through community development projects.
Kashmir Observer will help promote these initiatives through its extensive media coverage, while also facilitating community feedback and engagement.
“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to uplift vulnerable communities in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Dr Sohail Nasti BCAo, Founder of Mother Helpage Kashmir.“By joining forces with Kashmir Observer, we can leverage their reach and influence to create a greater impact and bring about positive change.”
Sajjad Haider, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Kashmir Observer, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,“We are committed to supporting initiatives that benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our partnership with Mother Helpage J&K aligns perfectly with our goal of fostering community development and raising awareness about important social issues.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
ADVERTISEMENT
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
New Age, Customs Aging Girls
While Youth Enjoy 'Reels', 'Real' Fun of Socialising Fading Away
MENAFN14102024000215011059ID1108777718
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.