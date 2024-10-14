Kashmir Observer & Mother Helpage Partner For Community Development

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organizations outlines a collaborative framework for conducting projects focused on community development and awareness. Through this partnership, both organisations aim to make a lasting impact and foster positive change in the region.

The partnership will encompass a wide range of initiatives, including awareness campaigns on health, education, vocational training, and social issues. Joint efforts will also be made to alleviate poverty, empower women, engage youth, and develop skills through community development projects.

Kashmir Observer will help promote these initiatives through its extensive media coverage, while also facilitating community feedback and engagement.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to uplift vulnerable communities in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Dr Sohail Nasti BCAo, Founder of Mother Helpage Kashmir.“By joining forces with Kashmir Observer, we can leverage their reach and influence to create a greater impact and bring about positive change.”

Sajjad Haider, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Kashmir Observer, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating,“We are committed to supporting initiatives that benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Our partnership with Mother Helpage J&K aligns perfectly with our goal of fostering community development and raising awareness about important social issues.”

