UN Future Cities Summit In Geneva Presents Baku White City Dev't Experience

10/14/2024 3:10:42 PM
The experience of developing the Baku White City project was
presented at the UN Fourth Forum of Mayors, the "Cities Summit of
the Future" in Geneva from September 30 through October 3,
Azernews reports.
This marks the second participation of the Baku White City
project at the UN Mayors Forum. In 2019, the Baku White City
project was invited to Geneva for the first time as part of the
68th session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe, where it
contributed to "Building Urban Development Strategies for a
Sustainable Future".
At this summit, the Baku White City project was recognized as a
symbol of sustainable green transformation - from environmental
disaster to a model of dynamic urban development. The existing
appearance of Baku White City incorporates all the progressive
urban planning solutions of its time.
The first certified building in the CIS according to BREEAM
standards is located in Baku White City. Today, the Baku White City
Office Building 2020 has become the third 'green' building to
receive certification, following the Administrative Building of the
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ). The Baku White City Office
Building 2020, construction of which began in 2020, is dedicated to
Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War and the restoration
of its sovereignty, and it is here that the headquarters of COP29
is located. The '2020' business center building received a high
rating based on the assessment of carbon risks in real estate under
the Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor (CRREM) system.
The certification of buildings in Baku White City during the
design phase according to international 'green' building standards
is an integral part of both commercial and residential projects.
Sustainable construction methods help reduce environmental impact.
The implementation of 'green' infrastructure, energy-efficient
buildings, and low-carbon technologies is one of the main goals of
smart cities. By integrating 'green' buildings, Baku White City
sets a positive example for sustainable development.
As part of the "Cities Summit of the Future", a meeting was also
held with the legendary Sir Norman Foster - an architect, recipient
of the Imperial and Pritzker Prizes, and one of the principal
designers of Baku White City. He expressed satisfaction with the
development of the Baku White City project. He was presented with a
book dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Baku White City
project.
The event also included the heads of the executive authorities
of Ganja and Bilasuvar cities.
Baku White City is being implemented within the framework of the
"Comprehensive Action Plan on Improvement of the Environmental
Situation in Azerbaijan for 2006-2010," approved by the Decree of
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
