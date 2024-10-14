UN Future Cities Summit In Geneva Presents Baku White City Dev't Experience

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The experience of developing the Baku White City project was presented at the UN Fourth Forum of Mayors, the "Cities Summit of the Future" in Geneva from September 30 through October 3, Azernews reports.

This marks the second participation of the Baku White City project at the UN Mayors Forum. In 2019, the Baku White City project was invited to Geneva for the first time as part of the 68th session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe, where it contributed to "Building Urban Development Strategies for a Sustainable Future".

At this summit, the Baku White City project was recognized as a symbol of sustainable green transformation - from environmental disaster to a model of dynamic urban development. The existing appearance of Baku White City incorporates all the progressive urban planning solutions of its time.

The first certified building in the CIS according to BREEAM standards is located in Baku White City. Today, the Baku White City Office Building 2020 has become the third 'green' building to receive certification, following the Administrative Building of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ). The Baku White City Office Building 2020, construction of which began in 2020, is dedicated to Azerbaijan's victory in the Second Karabakh War and the restoration of its sovereignty, and it is here that the headquarters of COP29 is located. The '2020' business center building received a high rating based on the assessment of carbon risks in real estate under the Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor (CRREM) system.

The certification of buildings in Baku White City during the design phase according to international 'green' building standards is an integral part of both commercial and residential projects. Sustainable construction methods help reduce environmental impact. The implementation of 'green' infrastructure, energy-efficient buildings, and low-carbon technologies is one of the main goals of smart cities. By integrating 'green' buildings, Baku White City sets a positive example for sustainable development.

As part of the "Cities Summit of the Future", a meeting was also held with the legendary Sir Norman Foster - an architect, recipient of the Imperial and Pritzker Prizes, and one of the principal designers of Baku White City. He expressed satisfaction with the development of the Baku White City project. He was presented with a book dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Baku White City project.

The event also included the heads of the executive authorities of Ganja and Bilasuvar cities.

Baku White City is being implemented within the framework of the "Comprehensive Action Plan on Improvement of the Environmental Situation in Azerbaijan for 2006-2010," approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.