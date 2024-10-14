Kuwait's Cybersecurity Chief Believes Tech Innovation Key To Avert Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's cybersecurity chief Mohammad Bureki on Monday pinpointed and innovation as the pillars of an effective national system that would keep potential threats at bay, citing the omnipresence of such perils.

Focusing on enhancing cybersecurity efforts not only protects national information databases, but helps give impetus to a more "safer" global digital drive, the Kuwaiti official told KUNA on the sidelines of GITEX Global, the region's largest and most inclusive tech event in Dubai.

These efforts would help ensure a "swift response" in case of a cyberattack on vital state bodies, he underlined, saying a quick reaction would limit the detrimental effects if such an event were to materialize. He pointed out that Kuwait's participation in this event was a testament to national ambition to further develop cybersecurity skills.

He went on to hail the event as a "platform" for knowledge exchange on the matter, given that a bevy of international cybersecurity experts and specialists are at the gathering to share their knowhow on the most cutting-edge cybersecurity measures.

The five-day event is being touted as the biggest tech show in the world, bringing together industry leaders from global firms and governments, in addition to innovative startups, expert investors and corporate buyers, according its website. (end)

