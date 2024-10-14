Israel Commits 2 Massacres Against Civilians In Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli has committed two massacres in the Nuseirat camp and Deir Al-Balah city, central Gaza, and continued the siege and intensive bombardment of northern Gaza as the war entered its 374th day.





The occupation army once again bombed the tents of displaced people around the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, resulting in several deaths and injuries. The Nuseirat camp also witnessed another massacre when a school displaced people was bombed, killing at least 22 Palestinians and wounding 80 others.





On Monday, the of Health in the Gaza Strip said that the Israeli occupation committed four massacres in the Strip, resulting in 62 deaths and 220 injuries in the past 24 hours, confirming in its daily report that the death toll from the Israeli aggression has risen to 42,289 deaths and 98,684 injuries since 7 October 2023.





For the 10th consecutive day, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who remained in the northern Gaza Strip are suffering under siege and intense, violent bombardment as part of an Israeli plan known as the“Generals' Plan” to displace the residents of northern Gaza.





At the same time, the government media office in Gaza issued a new warning about the deteriorating health situation in the central governorate, which is currently home to more than one million people. The office confirmed that Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is unable to provide good health and medical services to all these huge numbers of displaced people due to the severe overcrowding and the many injuries that reach it around the clock.





Meanwhile, the Hebrew website Walla reported, citing an unnamed informed source, that the head of the Israeli General Security Service (Shabak) Ronen Bar visited Cairo“secretly” on Sunday and met with the head of Egyptian Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, to discuss several issues, including the dead end reached in negotiations regarding a deal between the Israeli occupation and Hamas.





The website indicated that this was the first visit by a senior Israeli official to Cairo since 22 August, when the head of the Shabak and the head of the Israeli intelligence agency (Mossad) David Barnea visited Cairo to discuss the deployment of the occupation army forces on the Salah al-Din (Philadelphi) axis and the reopening of the Rafah crossing as part of a possible deal.





The talks on Gaza did not result in a breakthrough, and a major crisis arose between Israel and Egypt, which has worsened since then.





At the same time, the Israeli aggression on Lebanon entered its 22nd consecutive day, as raids continue on several areas, especially in the south, while an Israeli raid, the first since the beginning of the aggression, targeted the Aito area in the Zgharta district in northern Lebanon, resulting in the death of martyrs.





On Monday, the Lebanese Hezbollah announced that it had engaged in violent clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in the town of Aita Al-Shaab in the south of the country with various types of weapons, and forced soldiers to retreat when they tried to infiltrate from the town, as well as from Marqaba in southern Lebanon, shortly after targeting military sites and gatherings in northern Israel with missiles and artillery shells, including a naval base near the city of Haifa.





Hezbollah announced that it had launched swarms of various drones, some of which were being used for the first time, towards different areas in Acre and Haifa, confirming the killing of dozens of officers and soldiers in a training camp for the Golani Brigade in the Binyamina area, south of Haifa, after a drone was able to penetrate Israeli air defenses and reach its targets without being detected.





Hezbollah reported that the total number of its operations against the Israeli occupation on Sunday, reached 38. This is considered the highest toll for Hezbollah since it began supporting Gaza on 8 October 2023.





In turn, the Israeli occupation army acknowledged the killing of four soldiers and the injury of dozens, seven of whom are in critical condition, in an attack carried out by Hezbollah on the“Golani” military base located in southern Haifa, indicating that it is investigating how a drone reached the base and exploded without activating the sirens.





In the meantime, international calls continue to protect the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), after Israeli threats against it, which reached the point of two Israeli tanks storming the gates of a UNIFIL base in southern Lebanon.



