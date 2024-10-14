G Square Announces 12Th Anniversary Celebration With Exciting Customer Offers

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India G Square , South India's largest plot promoter, today announced the celebration of its 12th anniversary, marking over a decade of transforming the landscape.



G Square celebrates 12th year anniversary





The brand's 12th anniversary revolves around the theme "Come Home to Legacy of Twelve Years", symbolizing a strong legacy built on trust. G Square's journey goes beyond simply enabling customers to purchase their dream plots-it creates enduring bonds, guiding them toward building their dream homes with a trusted partner like G Square.





With over 12 years of industry experience, G Square has been a pivotal force in redefining the real estate market, driving the following innovations:





Redefining Real Estate: A Paradigm Shift

Before G Square entered the market, plotted development was a niche concept, particularly in major cities where apartments and villas dominated the sector. G Square recognized the growing demand for independent homes that offered privacy especially after COVID-19, along with the security and amenities of a secured community. This forward-thinking approach shifted buyer preferences and established plotted developments as a mainstream choice for urban homebuyers.





Growth of Plotted Communities: Expandsion Across Tier-I, II, and III Cities

G Square didn't restrict itself at Tier-I cities like Chennai and Coimbatore. The brand expanded into Tier-II and Tier-III cities such as Ambur, Pollachi, Dindigul, Tiruppathur, Theni and Udumalpet, bringing premium residential living to areas that previously lacked access to such developments.





The Value Proposition: Bringing Wholesale Advantages to Retail-

The brand has always asserted that one of its standout strengths is its ability to operate like a wholesaler entering retail. By passing on cost advantages directly to customers, G Square delivers high-quality plots at competitive prices without compromising on standards. This customer-first approach has been central to the brand's rapid success.



On this occasion, Mr. Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square Realtors , shared his thoughts on the brand's remarkable journey: "Over the past 12 years, G Square has evolved from an idea into a brand that has truly redefined real estate. Our vision was never just to sell plots, but to build a legacy-one where our customers feel they've found more than just a piece of land, but a place to call home. This success is a reflection of the passion and dedication of our incredible team and the trust our customers have placed in us. While we are proud of how far we've come, we know there are many more milestones ahead, and we're excited to continue shaping the future.”





To commemorate this milestone, G Square is launching a special customer initiative -“Spin and Win at G Square”. Customers who book a plot stand a chance to win exciting gifts, including smartphones, home appliances, and gold vouchers worth up to Rs. 1 lakh.





Today, G Square has completed over 100 projects, developing 50 million sq. ft of land across major cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. As G Square enters its 12th year, it continues to solidify its legacy of delivering affordable, secure, and modern plotted developments throughout South India.