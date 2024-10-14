Prominent Qataris, Global Tech Leaders To Address Web Summit Qatar 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Web Summit Qatar 2025, scheduled to take place from February 23-26 at the Doha and Centre (DECC), has announced a diverse range of speakers featuring prominent Qatari figures, alongside international tech giants.



The event is expected to draw more than 15,000 attendees, 400 investors, and 1,000 startups, connecting the global tech community in a dynamic exchange of ideas and innovation.



The speakers extend beyond the traditional tech industry, including authors, athletes, and actors. Qatar will have a significant presence, with several high-profile presenters contributing their expertise, organisers said.



One of the prominent Qatari speakers include Snoonu founder and CEO Hamad al-Hajri, who is an award-winning entrepreneur and startup expert with more than two decades of experience in international business innovation, AI, and app development. His insights into the rapidly evolving tech scene will be highly anticipated.



Mutaz Barshim, Olympic and World Championship gold medalist in high jump and the most decorated Qatari Olympian, will bring a unique perspective on the intersection of technology and sports.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla al-Thani, co-founder and chairman of Musafir, and a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, is also one of the first 25 speakers at the Summit. Beyond his business acumen, Sheikh Mohammed's remarkable mountaineering achievements, including conquering Mount Everest and the Seven Summits, add a compelling dimension to his participation. His experience as president of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum further underscores his expertise.



Besides speakers from Qatar, Talabat CEO Tomaso Rodriguez, will also share his experience in scaling a major player in the Middle Eastern e-commerce market, highlighting strategies for success in a dynamic regional context. Amani Alazzam, secretary general of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources in Jordan, will bring valuable insights from the energy sector.



Building on the success of Web Summit Qatar 2024, which attracted thousands of participants, the 2025 event promises to be even bigger and more impactful, solidifying Qatar's position as a major player in the global tech arena.

