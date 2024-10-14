Table Tennis Players To Join European Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's table players will participate in LIEBHERR European Table Tennis Championships in Australia, Azernews reports.

The competition will be held in the city of Linz, where the national team will strive for victory under the guidance of head coach Farhad Ismayilov.

The team comprises talented table tennis players including Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nihat Mammadov, and Hilal Hasanov.

The European Table Tennis Championships are scheduled for October 15-20.

Over the past years, Azerbaijani table tennis players have made significant strides in table tennis.

In 2023, Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade captured a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.

Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova, Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli won two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.

Azerbaijani table tennis players also earned two medals at the Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024.

The team claimed the silver and bronze medals in the mixed doubles pairs event among U13 and U15 athletes, respectively.

