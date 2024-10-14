Table Tennis Players To Join European Championships
10/14/2024 10:08:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's table tennis players will participate in LIEBHERR
European Table Tennis Championships in Australia,
Azernews reports.
The competition will be held in the city of Linz, where the
national team will strive for victory under the guidance of head
coach Farhad Ismayilov.
The team comprises talented table tennis players including
Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nihat Mammadov, and Hilal
Hasanov.
The European Table Tennis Championships are scheduled for
October 15-20.
Over the past years, Azerbaijani table tennis players have made
significant strides in table tennis.
In 2023, Azerbaijani table tennis player Onur Guluzade captured
a silver medal at the 23rd international tournament in memory of
Nikolay Nikitin, held in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Also, the national female table tennis players brought home nine
medals from the WTT Youth Contender held in Georgia.
Zemfira Mikayilova, Laman Abdulhamidova, Nigar Mahmudova,
Khadija Abilzade, Marziyya Nurmatova, Aylin Asgarova, Arzu
Aslanova, Aysu Aghayeva, Khadija Eylazova, and Yagmur Mammadli won
two silvers and seven bronzes in the tournament.
Azerbaijani table tennis players also earned two medals at the
Europe Youth Series tournament in 2024.
The team claimed the silver and bronze medals in the mixed
doubles pairs event among U13 and U15 athletes, respectively.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
