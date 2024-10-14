Old Yacht Club By Elliott Architects Wins Bronze In A' Architecture Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Old Yacht Club

Historic Maine Yacht Club Transformed into Stunning Residence, Earning International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture design, has announced that the "Old Yacht Club" by Elliott Architects has been awarded the Bronze A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Old Yacht Club project within the architecture industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovative design and masterful execution.The Bronze A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award holds great relevance for the architecture community and its stakeholders. By recognizing projects like the Old Yacht Club, the award promotes design excellence and showcases the transformative potential of architecture in enhancing both functionality and aesthetics. This recognition not only benefits the winning firm but also inspires other architects and designers to push the boundaries of their craft, ultimately advancing the industry as a whole.The Old Yacht Club stands out as a remarkable example of adaptive reuse and historic preservation. Elliott Architects skillfully transformed the abandoned 1919 structure, which had endured years of neglect and interventions, into a stunning modern residence. The design team's approach involved making two significant moves: replacing a corner of the Club Room with large sliding glass panels and adding two glass dormers. These interventions flood the once lightless building with natural illumination, creating a luminous beacon on the coast that pays homage to the structure's rich past.Winning the Bronze A' Design Award serves as a testament to Elliott Architects' commitment to design excellence and their ability to sensitively adapt historic structures to contemporary use. This recognition is expected to inspire the firm to continue pursuing innovative projects that showcase their expertise in balancing preservation and modernization. The Old Yacht Club project sets a high standard for the architecture community, demonstrating the potential for breathing new life into abandoned buildings while honoring their historical significance.The Old Yacht Club was brought to life through the collaborative efforts of a talented team. Project Architect Corey Papadopoli, NCARB, and Principal-in-Charge Matt Elliott, AIA, led the design process. They were supported by Project Designers Buzzy Cyr, Maggie Kirsch, and Elise Schellhase, who each contributed their unique skills and vision to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about the Old Yacht Club and explore its innovative design at:About Elliott ArchitectsElliott Architects is an architectural firm based in Blue Hill, Maine, specializing in the design and renovation of residential and institutional buildings. Drawing inspiration from the extraordinary natural, cultural, and architectural environment of the Maine coast and islands, the firm seeks to create architecture that authentically expresses the essence of its owner, place, and time. Through engaged dialogue with clients, a deep understanding of site and materials, and a commitment to craftsmanship, Elliott Architects strives for clarity, reduction, and an appropriate balance of tradition and modernity in their designs.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The award criteria encompass various aspects such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, and economic viability. Winning the Bronze A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category is a significant achievement that highlights the designer's skill, ingenuity, and commitment to excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the award welcomes entries from around the globe, providing a platform for designers and brands to showcase their innovative creations. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By honoring remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the principles of good design, ultimately benefiting the global community. Interested parties are invited to explore the A' Design Awards, view past laureates, and submit their projects at:

