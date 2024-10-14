Holiday Event Organizers Get Major POS Upgrade With Ticketscandy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

POS Upgrade at TicketsCandy

TicketsCandy launches major POS upgrades for event organizers, adding new features like bundles, coupons, and cash payments to enhance fall and winter events.

- Dmitry YarchukLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As fall and winter holidays approach, TicketsCandy has announced a significant upgrade to its Point of Sale (POS) tools, designed to assist event organizers such as pumpkin patches , harvest festivals, haunted houses, and Christmas light shows . These upgrades give organizers more options and make it easier for them to handle in-person visitors, simplifying the ticketing and payment process.For event organizers utilizing Square POS systems, including Square Terminal, Square Stand, and Square Reader, several new features have been introduced to meet the unique demands of the holiday season. These include:Ticket Bundles: Event organizers can now sell ticket packages directly through their POS system. For example, at a Christmas market, an organizer could offer a "Family Fun Bundle" that includes event tickets and additional perks, like food or drinks, in one convenient purchase.Cross-Sale Products: In addition to tickets, organizers can now sell merchandise or other items through the POS. At a holiday craft fair, for instance, vendors can sell event-branded souvenirs or holiday crafts directly at the point of sale, making it easy to offer extras alongside tickets.Coupon Support: Organizers can now apply discount codes at the point of sale, perfect for in-person promotions. A pumpkin patch could offer a“sunset special” discount to walk-up visitors, applying the coupon instantly at checkout.Custom Fees: Custom fees can be added to specific POS orders. At a haunted house, for instance, an organizer could offer a $2“fast pass” to skip the line, applying the fee directly at the point of sale without creating a separate ticket type.Direct Refunds: Refunds for POS orders can now be processed directly from the event dashboard. For example, if an event is canceled due to weather, organizers can issue refunds quickly and efficiently without needing a separate system.Cash Payments: Cash payments can now be processed through Square Terminal, allowing organizers to track cash and card transactions in one system. At a harvest festival, this makes it easy to reconcile sales at the end of the day, even for customers who prefer to pay in cash.This upgrade is especially timely as demand surges for outdoor and holiday-themed events in the fall and winter seasons. From family-friendly corn mazes to craft fairs and community tree-lighting events, these new POS tools offer event organizers the versatility needed to handle a wide variety of ticketing scenarios.“Flexibility and efficiency are key in making sure events run smoothly,” said a spokesperson for TicketsCandy.“Our new POS tools ensure that event organizers are equipped to handle the unique demands of the upcoming holiday season and offer an excellent experience for their guests.”

