Celebrating Global Creativity: OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 Winners Announced

October 14, 2024, Riyadh — OPPO today announced the winners of its second annual imagine IF Photography Awards, a global competition celebrating creativity and innovation in mobile photography. Launched in January and closed for submissions in July, the competition saw over 1 million entries from 81 countries and regions. Including China, India, Mexico, Columbia, and Egypt were among the top five countries in terms of submissions. OPPO will showcase winning works at Paris Photo, the largest international art fair in November.



"Exceptional photographs have the power to preserve cherished emotions, even in the most seemingly mundane of moments, transforming them into timeless memories," said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of OPPO. Alec Soth, Magnum Photos member and competition judge, added, "Photography is esteemed as an art form that blends a multitude of techniques, not merely capturing stunning sights but also evoking profound emotions and resonating with power,"



Master, Silver, and Bronze Winners: Capturing Cherished Emotions

This year, fifteen photographers have been honored with Master, Silver, and Bronze Awards, while the Master Award went to Liang Xibing for his evocative work. His awarding entry, ‘Summer by Hutuo River,’ captures the fleeting joy of childhood with masterful use of light and movement. As the OPPO imagine IF Master, Mr. Liang Xibing will receive a grand prize of USD 24,000 and be appointed as an OPPO Photographer, enjoying priority access to various OPPO events.



In ‘Wandou and Her Teddy Bear’, Silver Award winner He Huapei, he captures a touching bond between a child and her toy, a testament to OPPO’s advances in mobile imaging. Through this heartwarming image, the judges expressed their amazement at how tools like the OPPO Find N3 Flip can empower photographers to capture professional-quality images with vivid detail and atmosphere. For Bronze Award-winning entry, ‘The Peaceful Bond’ by Shailendra Singh, the judges compliment the space of imagination it creates. Resonating with Alec Soth's earlier remark, the judges also found the image reminiscent of both a movie poster and a drawing, with one commenting, "Looking at this photograph makes me want to watch the movie."



Honorable Mentions: Inspiring Diversified Creativities

With 36 Honorable Mentions across nine categories, including Landscape, Portrait, Colours, Unfading Moment, Fashion, Snapshot, Light, Travel, and Collection, the competition celebrated a diverse range of creativity that pushed the boundaries of mobile photography. From vivid landscapes to intimate moments, the works transcend traditional artistic limits. Furthermore, for the first time this year, the competition introduced five Youth Special Awards, specifically designed to acknowledge and celebrate the inspiring talents of the emerging generation.



Photography for Everyone: The Power of a Click

At its finest, mobile photography embodies accessibility, ease, and spontaneity, allowing anyone to turn moments into lasting works of art. With the theme “Beyond the Image, Beyond Imagination,” OPPO reaffirms its commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation and empowering creativity on a global scale.



As the global partner of the largest international art fair, Paris Photo, OPPO will showcase winning works from the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards 2024 at the upcoming exhibition in November. To explore the winning works and learn more about the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards, please visit



