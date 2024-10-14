Score Big with Limited-Time Buy 1 Get 1 Free Offer at Real Madrid World: The Newest Theme Park at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts!

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 October 2024: World, the newest theme park located in Dubai Parks™ and Resorts—the Middle East’s largest theme park destination— is offering an exclusive Buy 1 Get 1 Free flash sale for thrill seekers and families until 15th October.

This limited-time deal allows visitors to enjoy over 40 thrilling indoor and outdoor attractions, including the heart-racing ‘Hala Madrid Coaster’, the region’s first wooden rollercoaster and the iconic ‘Stars Flyer,’ the tallest swing ride in the world. Guests can step into the ultimate arena of family fun and games at 'The Real Challenge' and explore 'White Hearts,' an immersive exhibition celebrating the past, present and future Real Madrid.

Fans will also be able to meet life-sized figures of legendary players at 'Meet the Stars' and discover the 'Bernabeu Experience,' featuring the club’s 15 European football cups and 11 European basketball cups. From exciting rides, attractions and dining options, Real Madrid World promises unforgettable fun.

Available for a limited time only, tickets are available online or at the park entrance.





