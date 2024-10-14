Sita Expands Global Tech Capabilities With New Hub In Cluj To Transform Air Travel

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

The hub focuses on product engineering and support, while highlighting SITA's commitment to investing in new and top-tier talent in Eastern Europe

GENEVA – 14 October 2024 – SITA, the global leader in air technology, has announced the opening of a new hub in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, aimed at advancing the future of air through cutting-edge innovation. This new hub strengthens SITA's global of technology centers and is set to play a critical role in addressing the most pressing challenges facing the aviation industry today-enhancing operational efficiency, reducing environmental impact, and delivering seamless passenger experiences.

The Cluj-Napoca hub joins a network of SITA technology hubs in London (United Kingdom), Letterkenny (Ireland), and New Delhi (India), and will focus on developing solutions that transform passenger processing and travel technologies. The hub is instrumental in the creation of next-generation platforms like SITA Flex, which lets travelers check in and board using their phones, reducing wait times by up to 40% globally. Meanwhile, SITA WorldTracer cuts lost baggage incidents by 77% while also lowering CO2 emissions with its cloud-based system.

“As the aviation industry undergoes rapid digital transformation, our new tech hub in Cluj- Napoca will help accelerate the development of technologies that meet growing passenger demand for faster, smarter, and greener travel,” said David Lavorel, CEO of SITA.“The hub plays a crucial role in modernizing passenger processing globally, with a focus on automation, biometrics, and AI, enabling more seamless and efficient travel solutions.”

Airports and airlines are investing heavily in technology-airports alone are spending $10.8 billion and airlines $34.5 billion in IT (SITA Air Transport IT Insights 2023)-underscoring the urgent need for innovation. SITA's Cluj hub is at the forefront of this effort, contributing to the industry's shift toward cloud-based, mobile, and self-service solutions that improve operational efficiency and sustainability.

By expanding its global technology capabilities with this new hub, SITA is strengthening its ability to deliver scalable, secure, and privacy-centric digital identity solutions, such as the Digital Travel Credential (DTC). This enables governments, airports, and airlines to adopt faster, real-time identity verification and passenger processing systems, ensuring compliance with global standards while enhancing the passenger experience.

The Cluj-Napoca hub not only contributes to advancing SITA's global technology strategy but also supports the aviation industry's broader digital transformation, helping to shape the future of air travel.