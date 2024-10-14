Sri Lanka shuts down schools due to significant flooding

(MENAFN) Sri Lanka has taken precautionary measures by closing schools in the capital, Colombo, and its surrounding suburbs as heavy rains have triggered significant flooding across the island nation. The relentless downpours over the weekend have caused widespread destruction, inundating homes, fields, and roadways. According to the Disaster Management Centre, three individuals have drowned in the floods, and around 134,000 people have been affected by the severe weather.



The Disaster Management Centre reported that approximately 240 houses have been damaged due to the flooding, prompting the evacuation of nearly 7,000 residents. In some areas, authorities have cut electricity to ensure safety amidst the crisis. Local authorities have deployed navy and army troops to assist in rescue operations and provide essential supplies, including food, to those impacted by the floods.



Footage from local television stations has shown the extent of the flooding in towns surrounding Colombo, with water levels in some areas reaching the roofs of homes and shops. The situation has prompted a significant response from emergency services as they work to manage the crisis and support affected communities.



Sri Lanka has been facing severe weather challenges since May, primarily attributed to heavy monsoon rains. Earlier this year, in June, the country experienced similar devastation, resulting in 16 fatalities due to floods and mudslides. The ongoing adverse weather conditions have raised concerns about the safety and well-being of residents as they navigate these challenging circumstances.

