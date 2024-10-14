(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Haunt Grand Rapids Announces Special Guest Andrew Bryniarski, Iconic Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare to come face-to-face with fear this Halloween season! The Haunt Grand Rapids is thrilled to announce a limited-time opportunity to meet Andrew Bryniarski, the legendary who portrayed Leatherface in the 2003 "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre ."

Unforgettable Encounters with Leatherface

Fans of horror can experience the thrill of meeting Andrew Bryniarski on October 30th and 31st at The Haunt Grand Rapids.

In-Costume Photo Ops: Capture a terrifyingly memorable snapshot with Andrew dressed as the iconic Leatherface. These extremely limited photo ops are available for online purchase only.

Out-of-Costume Photo Signing: Get your pre-purchased photo of Andrew as Leatherface signed in person. These photo opportunities are also limited and can be secured online.

Special Packages Available

Make your experience even more unique with special packages:

Leatherface Selfie Package: This package includes a selfie with Leatherface in costume, a Fast Pass for quicker entry, and all for just $85.

Leatherface Selfie with Autographed Photo: Get both a selfie and an autographed photo for a chillingly good deal at $130.

Andrew Autographed Photo Package: Receive a pre-printed photo of Leatherface autographed by Andrew Bryniarski, plus a Fast Pass, for $85.

Experience the Haunt & More!

Don't miss your chance to conquer your fears and encounter Leatherface at The Haunt Grand Rapids. While you're there, be sure to experience the thrilling chills and haunting surprises that await you within the attraction.

Ticket Information and Event Dates:

All photo-op and autograph tickets, along with regular Haunt admission tickets, can be purchased online at .

Photo Ops with Leatherface: October 30th & 31st, 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Autograph Signing with Andrew Bryniarski: October 30th & 31st, 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM

About The Haunt Grand Rapids:

The Haunt Grand Rapids is a premier haunted attraction, offering heart-pounding thrills and chilling experiences to guests of all ages (parental discretion advised).

Contact:

The Haunt

1256 28th St S.W.

Wyoming, MI. 49519

...

Doug Shelden

Fear Expo & Hauntcon Brands

