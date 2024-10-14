Book On Western Azerbaijani Desserts Presented In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A book presentation, "Sweet Pearls of Western Azerbaijan,"
prepared under the Grant project implemented by the Azerbaijan
Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organisations,
Azernews reports.
The event took place at Azerbaijan National culinary Association
on International Chefs Day (October 20).
Authored by President of the Azerbaijan National Culinary
Association Tahir Amiraslanov and project manager Aynura
Amiraslanova, the book covers the restoration of the recipes of
traditional sweets that have been formed in the region of Western
Azerbaijan over the centuries and have been appropriated by
Armenians, as well as historical and ethnographic research.
The author of the book's "Foreword" is Executive Director of the
Azerbaijan Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental
Organisation, Aygun Aliyeva.
In her speech at the event, she shared her impressions of the
book, explaining its scientific, practical, and cultural
significance, as well as its political implications, and praised
the work done.
Next, representatives of Western Azerbaijan Community, scholars
from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and other guests
discussed the rich heritage and table culture of Western
Azerbaijan.
They emphasized that the Azerbaijani national cuisine is one of
the oldest and richest cuisines in the world.
Later, the guests were presented with copies of the book "Sweet
Pearls of Western Azerbaijan."
The book is printed in Azerbaijani and English, consisting of
220 pages. It provides a comprehensive introduction to the restored
traditional sweet recipes of Western Azerbaijan cuisine for the
first time.
Sweets such as sujuk, alana, Iravan kata, and different types of
baklava Goycha badambura and much more are elegantly presented to
readers as gems of this cuisine for the first time.
The book cover features illustrations of these sweets that
Armenians have tried to appropriate
The back cover displays an illustration of the baklava derived
from the toponym "Kəvər."
The book addresses a wide range of topics: from flour and pastry
products to dried fruits, jams, sweets, and beverages, providing
detailed descriptions of various desserts.
At the end of the book, there is a bibliography of 58 items and
information about 63 respondents related to this field.
The book is an invaluable resource for researchers as well as
culinary enthusiasts who wish to learn about our national
cuisine.
At the end of the book, information about the authors and main
sources is provided, along with other useful information.
The book was published by the Nero Publishing House.
