Rare Falcon Mask on Display for $36,000 at International Saudi Falcon and Hunting exhibition 2024

Rare Falcon Mask on Display for $36,000 at International Saudi Falcon and Hunting 2024

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rare Accessories Pavilion at the International Saudi Falcon and Hunting Exhibition 2024, which concluded on October 12 in Riyadh, showcased a stunning falcon mask priced at an astonishing $36,000.This year's exhibition has drawn significant attention, attracting visitors from all over the world keen to explore exquisite handcrafted items. Among the offerings are a range of falcon masks, rings, and gloves, all intricately adorned with gold, silver, and diamonds.Italian exhibitor Dufil De Angels, owner of the Rare Accessories Pavilion, is returning for her second consecutive year, citing a surge in demand for falconry products and luxurious accessories favored by enthusiasts. She cites the strong interest in falconry products and luxury accessories popular among enthusiasts, including gemstone prayer beads and pure gold-inlaid walking sticks.“The welcome from the Saudi Falcons Club has been remarkable, providing seamless access from the airport to our pavilion,” she said.Rana Al-Amri, a Saudi sales manager, emphasized that the displayed falcon masks and unique gifts are crafted to extraordinary specifications, making them one-of-a-kind.“The hand-stitched mask is the most expensive in the world at 36,000,” Al-Amri explained.“It features gold embellishments and diamond inlays, made from camel leather and lined with soft fabric to ensure comfort for the falcon. We've ensured it's lightweight for easy handling by the bird.”The pavilion also offers a selection of men's accessories suitable for gifts, including gemstone prayer beads, gold-inlaid sticks, and rings certified for quality by international organizations. Al-Amri commended the modern organization of the International Saudi Falcon and Hunting Exhibition 2024, highlighting its commitment to excellence.The International Saudi Falcon and Hunting Exhibition 2024, organized by the Saudi Falcons Club, enriches visitor experiences in the realm of falconry, hunting, and associated hobbies. It includes a variety of activities and showcases products from over 55 global brands, tailored for enthusiasts. Visitors also have the opportunity to engage in both real and virtual shooting experiences.

