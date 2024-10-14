Kirtilals Opens Its New Showroom In Rajahmundry

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, India Kirtilals, a distinguished name in fine diamond jewellery, has proudly inaugurated its 14th retail showroom in Rajahmundry on 12th October 2024. This expansive and elegantly designed showroom showcases a wide array of exquisite diamond and jewellery, ranging from everyday wear to stunning bridal collections, all conveniently housed under one roof. Thiru. Adireddy Srinivas, the MLA from Rajahmundry, and Mrs. Adireddy Bhavani inaugurated the showroom.





Kirtilals Rajahmundry showroom inauguration





A standout feature of the new Kirtilals showroom is its integrated Bridal Studio, crafted to enhance the bridal jewellery shopping experience. This studio boasts an extensive selection of bridal pieces, including intricate bridal sets, bangles, necklaces, and earrings. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, customers can preview their jewellery designs before making a purchase, ensuring complete satisfaction.





To commemorate the launch, Kirtilals is offering an inaugural promotion of up to Rs. 12,000 off per carat on diamond jewellery, alongside a 50% discount on value-added services, available for a limited time.





Mr. Suraj Shantakumar, Director of Business Strategy at Kirtilals , expressed his enthusiasm, stating,“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our 14th showroom in Rajahmundry. The integrated Bridal Studio is designed to provide a convenient and memorable shopping experience for brides-to-be. We believe this new location will become the ultimate destination for those seeking exclusive and exquisite jewellery.”





Kirtilals Rajahmundry Showroom





Spanning an impressive 3200 sq. ft., the showroom is designed to offer a luxurious shopping environment. Its modern decor features subtle hues that create a warm and inviting atmosphere for all customers.





Kirtilals takes pride in its team of skilled designers who create unique, innovative pieces tailored to evolving customer tastes. The design team specializes in various styles, from traditional to contemporary, working closely with clients to craft customized jewellery that meets their individual needs. Complementing this is a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that ensures the production of high-quality jewellery, making Kirtilals diamonds brilliantly visible. This manufacturing process skillfully combines traditional craftsmanship with modern technology.





The new Kirtilals showroom with its integrated Bridal Studio is located at No. 80-1-4, AV Appa Rao Road, Opposite HDFC Bank, Rajahmundry.





About Kirtilals

Kirtilal Kalidas Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. is operating under the brand name 'Kirtilals' across south India with 14 exclusive showrooms along with its online store Kirtilals is the first diamond and gold jewellery brand to be certified by ISO 9001: 2008 in both retail and manufacturing units. The brand has its flagship store in Coimbatore and has a legacy of more than 8 decades of operations with more than 3, 00,000 customers which are spread over 5 continents. Retail Showrooms presence in Coimbatore | Chennai | Madurai |Tiruppur| Salem | Kochi | Bengaluru | Hyderabad | Vijayawada | Visakhapatnam and Sales desk at New Jersey USA.