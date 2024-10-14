Shimal Team Advances To Next Stage Of Azerbaijan Football Cup
Date
10/14/2024 3:08:47 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Shimal team has advanced to the next stage of the Azerbaijan
Football Cup , Azernews reports.
In the cup match held in the city of Siyazan, the teams Shimal
(Khachmaz) and Qusar (Qusar), both competing in the Second League,
faced each other.
The match concluded with a decisive victory for the home team,
ending with a score of 4:1.
Khachmaz team, who qualified for the second qualifying round,
will face "MOIK."
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN14102024000195011045ID1108775200
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.