Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Launches State's First Women-Operated Handloom Café

Bidisha Mukherjee, AMD - Madhya Pradesh Board paid a visit to the Handloom Cafe

The State's First Women Operated Handloom Cafe in Pranpur, Madhya Pradesh

An Ariel View of the Pranpur Village

An artisan weaving a traditional Chanderi saree, showcasing Madhya Pradesh's handloom heritage

Exquisite Chanderi sarees on display, reflecting the rich textile heritage of Madhya Pradesh

Empowering Women Artisans and Showcasing Madhya Pradesh's Rich Textile Heritage in Pranpur Village

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh, an offbeat multispecialty destination often referred to as the“Heart of Incredible India” is known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning historical monuments, diverse wildlife, spiritual landmarks, and vibrant handicrafts. The state offers an unparalleled blend of heritage sites like Khajuraho, the natural beauty of national parks like Kanha and Bandhavgarh, and unique local experiences such as tribal art, handloom textiles, and rural tourism.Adding another feather to its hat, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is pleased to announce the launch of the state's first-ever women-operated Handloom Café, an innovative initiative aimed at empowering local women artisans while celebrating the region's rich textile heritage. Located in Pranpur village, near the historic town of Chanderi in Ashoknagar district, the café seamlessly blends authentic culinary experiences with a vibrant display of handcrafted textiles.The Handloom Café stands as more than just a dining venue-it is a platform dedicated to empowering women by providing them with opportunities to showcase and sell their meticulously crafted handloom products. Visitors can explore an exquisite collection of textiles, including sarees, scarves, home décor items, and accessories, all created by talented women artisans from the region. The café is the first of its kind in the state, with women taking on all operational roles, from front office management to culinary tasks, cash handling, and even security management.All women involved in running the café have undergone specialized training at the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bhopal, ensuring top-notch service and hospitality. To oversee the operations and ensure the initiative's success, a women's collective named 'Sakhi Saheli Lok Kalyan Sangh' has been established.The Handloom Café offers visitors not only the chance to savor delicious local cuisine but also the opportunity to explore a carefully curated selection of handloom products. The direct interaction with artisans allows customers to learn about the craftsmanship, hear personal stories from the weavers, and support the women behind the creations. This initiative not only provides employment and financial independence to the women involved but also reinforces Madhya Pradesh's commitment to promoting sustainable tourism, and safe destinations for travelers, especially women solo travelers.Pranpur village is renowned for its rich handloom traditions, particularly the iconic Chanderi sarees. Visitors to the café are encouraged to explore the nearby artisan workshops, where they can witness the intricate weaving process that has been passed down through generations. The village's picturesque rural setting, with its simple mud houses and scenic landscapes, provides a tranquil retreat for those seeking an authentic, slow tourism experience.This initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board highlights the state's efforts in Responsible Tourism, empowered by community development, creating a new benchmark in Indian Tourism. With the launch of the Handloom Café, Pranpur is set to become a key destination for travelers interested in India's rich artisan legacy and responsible tourism.

