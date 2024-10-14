SC Dismisses PIL Alleging Side-Effects Of COVID-19 Vaccines
Date
10/14/2024 3:11:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging side-effects such as blood clotting due to the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the PIL was filed just to create a sensation.
ADVERTISEMENT
“File a class action suit! What is the use of this? Please also understand what would be the side-effect if you did not take the vaccine. We do not want to rake this up, this is just to create a sensation,” the bench said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The plea was filed by one Priya Mishra and other petitioners.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Fauci Testifies Publicly Before House Panel On Covid Origins, Controversies
Over 30% Covaxin Takers Suffered From Health Issues After 1 Year, Claims BHU Study
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN14102024000215011059ID1108775214
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.