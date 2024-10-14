Baba Siddique News: The X,Y And Z Of VIP Security Categories In India Explained. Who Gets What And On What Basis?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The security of Baba Siddique was beefed up to the 'Y' category after he had received the threat to his life – 15 days before his murder on Saturday night in Mumbai.

Siddique , a former Maharashtra and member of Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and later succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital late Saturday night.

Leaders in the opposition camp, including the Congress party, in poll-bound Maharashtra have demanded the resignation of chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, asking how the government would protect common people if they couldn't protect a political leader with a 'Y' category security cover.

'Y' category is one of the many levels of security coverage provided in India. In India, the security protection is provided to prominent individuals based on the level of threat perception. The decision on the security level is arrived at after assessment of threat to the person by intelligence agencies.

The security levels in ascending order are X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus and the Special Protection Group (SPG), according to the report of Bureau of Police Research and Development of Union Home Ministry.

Mint takes a look at security cover provided to various personalities by the government of India.

Special Protection Group (SPG)

A specialised security force in India, SPG provides protection to the Prime Minister and their immediate family members. The SPG is a force of 3,000 security personnel with a squad of highly trained dogs.

The group was raised in 1985 after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It was established in 1988 by an Act of the Indian Parliament.

Earlier, the SPG provided protection to the Prime Minister, the former Prime Ministers, and their immediate family members for a period decided by the government based on threat assessments. After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991, Sonia Gandhi , Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi used to have SPG protection