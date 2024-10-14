Bodies Of Two Minors Found In Doodh Ganga In Srinagar

Quoting an official, news agency NVI reported that the deceased have been identified as Sharika, 7 years old, and Mangla, 6 years old, a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

They went missing on October 12, 2024, and their bodies were recovered late Sunday evening in the Doodh Ganga nallah, he said.

The official also said that the bodies have been taken to the Hospital in Srinagar for further examination after completing medico-legal formalities.



Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now