Bodies Of Two Minors Found In Doodh Ganga In Srinagar
Date
10/14/2024 3:11:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The bodies of two minors were found in the Doodh Ganga nallah in Sanath Nagar area of Srinagar district on Sunday evening.
Quoting an official, news agency NVI reported that the deceased have been identified as Sharika, 7 years old, and Mangla, 6 years old, a resident of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
They went missing on October 12, 2024, and their bodies were recovered late Sunday evening in the Doodh Ganga nallah, he said.
The official also said that the bodies have been taken to the Police Hospital in Srinagar for further examination after completing medico-legal formalities.
Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation.
