China Conducts Major Military Drills Near Taiwan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Chinese People's Liberation (PLA) launched large-scale military exercises, code-named 'Joint Sword-2024B,' near Taiwan on October 14, according to a statement from the country's Defense Ministry, Azernews reports via Reuters.

The PLA's Eastern Theater Command deployed from the army, navy, air force, and rocket force for the drills, which took place in the Taiwan Strait and areas surrounding the island from the north, south, and east. Senior Captain Li Xi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command, explained the operation's objectives.

“With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan Island in close proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services engage in joint drills, focusing on subjects of sea-air combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas, assault on maritime and ground targets, as well as joint seizure of comprehensive superiority,” Li stated.

He emphasized that the drills serve as a“stern warning” to separatist forces advocating for Taiwan's independence, adding,“It is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding national sovereignty and national unity.”

The latest exercises come amid heightened cross-strait tensions. Taiwan's leader, Lai Ching-te, reiterated on October 10 that Taipei remains committed to maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and will defend the island's sovereignty. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning asserted that “Taiwan has never been a country and will never become one.”

Earlier this year, on May 20, Taiwan held an inauguration ceremony for Lai's leadership. Just three days later, the PLA conducted its 'Joint Sword-2024A' drills near Taiwan and the outlying islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin, involving missile, naval, air, and land forces.

Beijing continues to view Taiwan as a province of the People's Republic of China, despite the island being self-governed since 1949, when Kuomintang forces fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Since then, Taiwan has maintained the flag and some symbols of the former Republic of China, though Beijing insists on its sovereignty over the island.