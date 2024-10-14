China Conducts Major Military Drills Near Taiwan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Chinese People's Liberation army (PLA) launched large-scale
military exercises, code-named 'Joint Sword-2024B,' near Taiwan on
October 14, according to a statement from the country's Defense
Ministry, Azernews reports via Reuters.
The PLA's Eastern Theater Command deployed troops from the army,
navy, air force, and rocket force for the drills, which took place
in the Taiwan Strait and areas surrounding the island from the
north, south, and east. Senior Captain Li Xi, spokesperson for the
Eastern Theater Command, explained the operation's objectives.
“With vessels and aircraft approaching Taiwan Island in close
proximity from different directions, troops of multiple services
engage in joint drills, focusing on subjects of sea-air
combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas, assault
on maritime and ground targets, as well as joint seizure of
comprehensive superiority,” Li stated.
He emphasized that the drills serve as a“stern warning” to
separatist forces advocating for Taiwan's independence, adding,“It
is a legitimate and necessary operation for safeguarding national
sovereignty and national unity.”
The latest exercises come amid heightened cross-strait tensions.
Taiwan's leader, Lai Ching-te, reiterated on October 10 that Taipei
remains committed to maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan
Strait and will defend the island's sovereignty. In response,
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning asserted that
“Taiwan has never been a country and will never become one.”
Earlier this year, on May 20, Taiwan held an inauguration
ceremony for Lai's leadership. Just three days later, the PLA
conducted its 'Joint Sword-2024A' drills near Taiwan and the
outlying islands of Kinmen, Matsu, Wuqiu, and Dongyin, involving
missile, naval, air, and land forces.
Beijing continues to view Taiwan as a province of the People's
Republic of China, despite the island being self-governed since
1949, when Kuomintang forces fled there after their defeat in the
Chinese Civil War. Since then, Taiwan has maintained the flag and
some symbols of the former Republic of China, though Beijing
insists on its sovereignty over the island.
