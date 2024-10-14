Maharashtra State Skills University Named After Late Industrialist And Philanthropist Ratan Tata

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Eknath Shinde on Monday gave nod for naming Maharashtra State Skills University after Ratan Tata, the former chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. This is one of the many decisions taken by the cabinet in its recent meetings, even as the state prepares for imminent assembly elections.

Maharashtra State Skills University is a specialized University first of its kinds, to create highly skilled and employable youth, to encourage job creation and to promote delivery of high-quality skill education, startups, incubation, employability, training, counselling, apprenticeship, on-job training, and placements in an integrated manner with industry partnership.

It is also meant to promote inclusive growth by facilitating employment and providing self-employment guidance for the youth to enhance their incomes, to support the economically backward communities in terms of providing skill development, employment, entrepreneurship and self-employment opportunities and to provide a job-ready workforce to the industry.

University Vice Chancellor Apoorva Palkar, visibly elated over the move said, '”Our focus shall remain to be a University that shall scale up employability both by way of developing job seekers and job givers.''

The cabinet also cleared establishment of a corporation for the Agri community which is predominantly situated in Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts. The community is involved in fishing, salt making and paddy agriculture.

The state cabinet gave approval for Career Advancement Scheme for Teachers in Social Work Colleges, Damanganga One-way Godavari River Linking Scheme, revised approval for Ashti lift Irrigation Scheme, administrative approval for Shanidevgaon Barrage of Vaijapur, transfer of State Agriculture Corporation Land to Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, allotment of land at Panchpakhadi area for Thane Municipal Corporation's administrative building and land at Kidkali at free of cost for Hybrid Skill University.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 in Maharashtra was also approved in the latest cabinet meet. It approved rail line works in Pune Metro Rail phase II, loan waiver with interest of farmers cooperative factor from Killari in Latur district and waiver of arrears of distressed cooperative subsistence irrigation schemes.

Moreover, the cabinet also approved the establishment of a study group for UMED -the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) which is an independent and autonomous institution registered society under the Societies Registration Act 1860.

Its mission is to reduce poverty by enabling the poor households to access gainful self-employment and skilled wage employment opportunities, resulting in appreciable improvement in their livelihoods on a sustainable basis, through building strong grassroots institutions for the poor.