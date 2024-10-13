Partner Countries Confirm Growing Investments In Ukraine's Defense Industry Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany have confirmed that investments in Ukraine's defense-industrial complex will continue to increase.

This was reported by Ukraine's Defense Rustem Umerov on following meetings with the defense ministers of those countries, according to Ukrinform.

“I worked as part of the delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelensky. We held productive meetings and have strong support and agreements that bring our victory closer. All four countries confirmed that investments in Ukraine's defense-industrial complex will increase,” said the minister.

Umerov discussed with his foreign colleagues specific steps to increase weapons production in Ukraine and to establish joint ventures with European partners, which would allow for the manufacturing of equipment, weapons, and ammunition for Ukraine's Defense Forces under a fundamentally new format of cooperation.

According to the minister, there will be more weapons for Ukrainian defenders. The UK, for instance, will supply AS-90 artillery systems, long-range weaponry, and robotic systems, which will significantly enhance the capabilities of the Defense Forces on the battlefield.

“Another important issue – frozen Russian assets will be used to fund our defense needs,” Umerov added.

In France, he personally observed the training of the Ukrainian brigade.“France is not only training but also equipping our units with modern weapons. This is an example that other partners should follow,” the Defense Minister remarked.

During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Umerov proposed experience-sharing in the drone sector. He mentioned that Ukraine is prepared to help establish a training center in France for drone operators.

The minister expressed gratitude to the governments and people of France, the UK, Italy, and Germany for their strong support.

“We are one team, united by a common goal: Ukraine's victory and a just peace in Europe,” he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan to the leaders of leading European countries, emphasizing the need to act together within the coming months.