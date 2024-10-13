HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series Debuts with Advanced Health Monitoring Features

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Alriyadh, 9 October 2024: Smartwatches today are expected to be both cutting-edge and stylish, and Huawei’s latest release, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, delivers on both fronts. Now available in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the new lineup redefines health monitoring with the new HUAWEI TruSense system while offering a variety of styles to suit diverse tastes. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, allowing a broader range of users to experience its advanced features.



The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series is now available for purchase through Huawei’s online store and select retailers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia starting at 999 SAR. To provide a worry-free experience, Huawei offers the Care+ Service, which can be purchased alongside the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series.







The HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series arrives in two editions—the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5—with three different sizes and 12 colourways. The 46mm version of the Pro model has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen with an iconic octagonal dial and enhanced bezel details that create sharp, distinct lines. Crafted with sapphire glass, a titanium alloy case, and a nano-microcrystalline ceramic back, the watch achieves durability while maintaining a lightweight feel. For those preferring a smaller silhouette, the Pro 42mm model offers a nano-crystal ceramic build adorned with white ceramic bezels and gold accents. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED screen is protected by sapphire glass, resisting scratches and everyday wear.



There is also the standard HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 with 41mm and 46mm versions made from durable stainless steel. These additions offer even more choices for the users.



The HUAWEI TruSense System debuts on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, marking a significant leap in health and fitness tracking. This new system massively improves accuracy, speed, and comprehensiveness in monitoring vital signs. Heart rate accuracy during running is now over 98%. Thanks to the new Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, the watch now infers the user's emotional state by tracking long-term patterns. Adding a touch of fun, the watch offers a Pet Panda watch face that reacts to the wearer's mood with animations, reflecting how you feel.



For female users, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series offers advanced cycle management, providing accessible and insightful health information in an easy-to-navigate format.



Battery longevity remains a key feature, with the 46mm model boasting up to 14 days and the 41mm and 42mm versions up to 7 days of use. Wireless charging support ensures that powering up the device is both quick and effortless.



Athletes and fitness enthusiasts will find new sports tracking capabilities, including enhanced cycling tools and a more comprehensive running experience. Utilising the Huawei Sunflower Positioning System, the watch offers advanced route mapping for cycling and running, with heart rate monitoring accuracy exceeding 98% during runs. The new RouteDraw feature adds a fun twist to every run, encouraging users to explore new routes and locations. After completing a run, you can easily share your route graphics on social media directly from the Huawei Health App. The watch now supports advanced trail running functions, including directional guidance. If the runner deviates from the trail, the watch will alert the user with prompts to help them get back on track.



During cycling, essential indicators are automatically displayed on your smartphone in real time, allowing you to keep track of your riding status at any moment. Essentially, the Huawei Health App turns your phone into a full-fledged cycling computer. For diving enthusiasts, the smartwatch now boasts a free diving water resistance depth of up to 40 meters. Last but not least, the upgraded Golf Course Mode on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro now features over 15,000 golf course maps from around the world.





